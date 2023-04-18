Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins says transgender policies in elite sport will evolve and guidelines will expand if required after Basketball Australia rejected Lexi Rodgers' application to play in the NBL1.
Trans woman Rodgers had applied to play in the tier-two competition with the Kilsyth Cobras, prompting Basketball Australia to convene a panel to decide whether she was eligible to play in the women's competition.
It's the second high-profile transgender rejection in major Australian sports after the AFLW banned Canberra's Hannah Mouncey from entering the draft in 2017.
The sports commission in partnership with the Australian Human Right Commission developed inclusive guidelines for transgender athletes, but it's up to individual sports to follow their own process of eligibility.
Rodgers declared "this is not the end of my journey" after Basketball Australia announced its decision on Tuesday, while Perkins described the process as "encouraging".
"I think it's encouraging to see Basketball Australia take the lead here and engage in a very specific assessment process for the individual athlete, as the guidelines state should be the case," Perkins said.
"I'd like to recognise and support their comments that this decision in no way changes their focus on ensuring an inclusive and safe space for all to be involved in basketball.
"The issue of transgender participation is a complicated one and ultimately it does come down to individual assessment when you're talking about elite sport.
"...We are a long way from being settled on exactly what's required or what's needed. We'll continue to learn and grow, we're engaged with basketball in understanding the process they've undertaken.
"It was their process for them, and we'll utilise that information to continue to help us expand the guidelines and make sure we're giving sports all the support we can."
Basketball Australia invited Rodgers to be a part of the process, but deemed her ineligible to play in the NBL1 South competition.
Basketball Australia director Suzy Batkovic said: "I also want to make it clear because it's important, that while this particular application was not approved based on criteria for elite competition, Basketball Australia encourages and promotes inclusivity at community level."
But Rodgers feared the impact the decision would have on the gender diverse community.
"I hope Basketball Australia understands that this is not the end of my journey as an athlete and that it must not miss future opportunities to demonstrate its values," she said.
"I am sad about the potential message this decision sends to trans and gender diverse people everywhere.
"I hope that one day basketball's governing body can replicate the decision and acceptance I have found on the court with my teammates.
"I hope to one day be playing elite women's basketball in the future and will continue to work on making the sport I love a place for all."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
