The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Basketball Australia rejects Lexi Rodgers' NBL1 application for Kislyth

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trans basketball player Lexi Rodgers won't be allowed to play in the NBL1 competition. Picture Instagram
Trans basketball player Lexi Rodgers won't be allowed to play in the NBL1 competition. Picture Instagram

Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins says transgender policies in elite sport will evolve and guidelines will expand if required after Basketball Australia rejected Lexi Rodgers' application to play in the NBL1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.