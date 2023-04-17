NSW's loss will be the Canberra Raiders' gain, with Jack Wighton telling Blues coach Brad Fittler he's "finished with rep footy".
Wighton wants to focus on family and the Green Machine, having spoken to Fittler on Sunday.
He can't keep out of the headlines at the moment, having also opted to test the market for the first time in his career since joining the Raiders as a junior.
Wighton knocked back his contract option for next season, meaning he's off-contract at the end of the season.
The Raiders have made re-signing him their priority and have already offered him an upgraded $4.4 million, four-year deal.
Redcliffe Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has thrown his hat into the ring to try and lure the Dally M and Clive Churchill medallist to Queensland.
Wighton has played 10 Origins for NSW and was part of Australia's World Cup-winning team last year, plus he's played for NSW Country and the Indigenous All Stars.
Normally he'd be part of the constant speculation about the Blues Origin team.
But not any more.
His absence from game three last year became a massive talking point having been the Blues' best player in game one.
But they decided to overlook him for the Origin decider after he missed game two due to COVID-19 - with Queensland causing an upset to win game three and the series in his absence.
It will be a massive boost for the Green Machine during the Origin period when they'd normally be without him for up to three games.
He'll now be available for away games against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in round 13 and St George Illawarra in round 19, with the Raiders having the bye ahead of game two.
"Yes most definitely [the Raiders will benefit]. He said he wanted to focus on club and family - that's certainly good for the Raiders," NSW advisor Greg Alexander said.
Alexander confirmed Wighton had spoken to Fittler on Sunday to tell him his decision.
Wighton wanted to spend more time with his young family, with each Origin game taking him away from for about one-and-a-half weeks.
His other focus would be on the Raiders for the rest of the year.
Alexander said the Raiders five-eighth would be a big loss for this year's series, which will kick off in Adelaide on May 31.
"Freddy spoke to him yesterday or the day before when he heard the news ... and Jack said he's finished with rep footy," he said.
"He said club and family would have his focus this year.
"Totally respect that, disappointing for us - Jack's been a great player for NSW, Australia, [NSW] Country, Indigenous All Stars.
"He's had a great rep footy career, but it's disappointing for NSW that we won't have his services this year."
Alexander said Wighton was perfectly suited to the Origin arena.
His big frame, strong defence and hard running make him ideal for the representative stage.
He's also versatile - having played in the outside backs, fullback and five-eighth during his Raiders career.
Similarly, he's filled the bench utility role for the Blues, and has played in the centres and at No.6 for them as well.
Having been pigeon-holed as a left-edge player, Wighton further highlighted his versatility by playing at right centre in the Kangaroos' World Cup triumph.
"Jack is an Origin player without a doubt. If you're throwing names up for those that are suited to Origin, Jack is," Alexander said.
"Jack's value isn't just as a centre, even though he's been outstanding for us in that position.
"Jack's been good off the bench and can fill a hole anywhere.
"That's why Jack's an Origin player because you can throw him on the field and play him anywhere and he'll do the job."
NRL ROUND NINE
April 29: Canberra Raiders v Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
