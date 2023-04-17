The Canberra Times
Updated

Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton retires from NSW Blues and State of Origin

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 17 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 11:14am
Raiders star Jack Wighton has retired from representative football, ruling him out of this year's Origin series. Picture by Keegan Carroll
NSW's loss will be the Canberra Raiders' gain, with Jack Wighton telling Blues coach Brad Fittler he's "finished with rep footy".

