Geez you couldn't get Hudson Young's signature on a new contract quick enough.
He proved he's got yet another string to his bow - this time it's the one-on-one strip followed by an 80-metre sprint for the tryline.
It was that moment of brilliance that separated the two sides, with the Canberra Raiders hanging on to be 20-14 winners at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
That was after a late scare from St George Illawarra - having 17 seconds to level it with an extra man after Young was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul.
Young's close to finalising what's believed to be a three-year extension - whatever it's for, it will be money well spent.
The loss heaped further pressure on Dragons coach Anthony Griffin after his side's slow start to the season.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart praised his team's will to win - something he said sometimes counted against them.
Not this time.
"They have a very healthy desire to win, these guys are a competitive bunch and sometimes that plays a negative role," Stuart said.
"Sometimes they try too hard. I'm aware of that. But today was a big part of keeping us in the fight."
It turned into an entertaining second half after a dour opening stanza where almost nothing happened - except for a powerful Tautau Moga try.
With Xavier Savage getting through his first game back from a broken jaw in NSW Cup, his good mate Sebastian Kris produced his best game at fullback - scoring a try and also looking solid in defence, producing a try-saving tackle on Moga.
He showed his pace to snuff out half chances, looked assured under the high ball and ran for 185m.
"I often laugh about the fact that everyone's been so critical of the fact he's not a fullback," Stuart said.
"He's a footy player. I can play him centre, I can play him wing, I can play him at lock - and Sebby will give you 100 per cent.
"He's getting better and better and he's a great asset to the team."
The Raiders will have an injury concern with Nick Cotric (hamstring) unable to finish the game.
Cotric's hamstring wasn't believed to be too serious, but he'll still be in doubt for their next game - after the bye against the Dolphins at Wagga Wagga.
It took 39 minutes to break the deadlock in a dour first half - Moga crashing over for the first of his two tries off the back of a Pasami Saulo error.
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty generally kicked well and he put Kris through a hole for their opening try at the start of the second half.
It wasn't a good period for the Dragon Jacks - with Jack Bird giving away a penalty for a late hit on Fogarty after Jack De Belin had been put on report.
A Cotric brain explosion saw a Ben Hunt bomb bounce and then he pulled down Bird to earn himself 10 minutes in the sin bin for a professional foul - reinjuring his hamstring in the process.
The Dragons went straight to where Cotric was not, with Mathew Feagai levelling the scores, before a Zac Lomax penalty goal put the visitors up 10-8.
But a great solo effort from Matt Timoko and then Young's moment of brilliance put the Green Machine in control of the game.
From there they should've closed it out easily, but they allowed the Dragons back into the game - a Jack Wighton intercept pass presented Moga with his second try and the usual Green Machine grandstand finish was on the cards.
But they were able to defend their line in the dying seconds.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 20 (Sebastian Kris, Matt Timoko, Hudson Young tries; Jarrod Croker 4 goals) bt ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 14 (Tautau Moga 2, Mathew Feagai tries; Zac Lomax goal) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Gerard Sutton. Crowd: 13,817.
