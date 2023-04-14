The Canberra Raiders have given Jack Wighton everything. And he's given his all for the Green Machine.
There's no bad blood. He's not looking for a move to warmer climes. He's just exploring his options.
Speaking for the first time about his future, Wighton told The Canberra Times he was itching for his return from a two-week suspension - against the St George Illawarra Dragons at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
He'll return to the Raiders halves to partner halfback Jamal Fogarty as they look to string together back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Wighton's future has been thrust into the limelight following his decision not to take up his contract option for 2024, instead opting to test the open market - something he's never done since joining the Raiders as a junior.
He's come up through the Canberra ranks and played all of his 224 NRL games for the club, winning Dally M and Clive Churchill medals along the way.
After 12 seasons at the top level, Wighton wanted to test the waters rather than take up the option for the fourth year of his contract - believed to be worth about $900,000.
The Raiders have since offered him an upgraded four-year deal worth $4.4 million - by the end of which he'd be 34.
Wighton said he was still exploring his options, with Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett throwing his Clint Eastwood-esque cowboy hat into the ring to try to sign the star.
"We're just going through the process mate. It's a process that can't be rushed," he said.
"I've got a lot of love for this club and always will so there's a lot to take in and it's something I'm not going to rush."
There's been speculation Wighton was looking for a change, wanted more money or was looking to enhance his chances of winning a premiership.
But he said the only reason was exploring his options.
He felt, after 12 seasons with the Green Machine, it was time.
It's already paid off - if he re-signs with the Raiders then he'll become the first $1 million player in the club's history.
It was a price tag his teammates have already endorsed - given everything he's achieved in the game.
"This is the first time I've spoken on it ... and to clear that up, there is no reason except I just wanted to know I finished my career and did get to experience that path of having a look and that's about it," Wighton said.
"There's no bad blood, there's no wanting to go nowhere - I'm just wanting to explore this option I had in my contract.
"I absolutely love the boys at the Raiders, [chief executive Don Furner] and Ricky [Stuart]. I owe them a lot - I've got a lot of love for them and respect.
"This club's given me everything and I've given my all to this club too.
"I'm just exploring my options at the moment - nothing more than that - we're just having a look.
"It's something I've never done in my whole career so I thought before my career's done why not explore that option and see what it's like.
"This has always been home, the club I love and I always will love and I'll forever be a Raider no matter the outcome."
The other rumour doing the Wighton rounds was he wanted to live in Queensland, strengthening the chances of the Banana State clubs' chances of landing the Australian international.
Yes, the first half of that was true. But it's a "one day" desire for Wighton and his family, rather than a "now" one.
His wife Monisha's from Queensland and having grown up in Orange before moving to Canberra, warmer weather was something Wighton would love.
"Not footy wise, but the final destination probably is Queensland one day due to my partner being from Queensland," Wighton said.
"I come from Orange, a cold place, and I moved to a cold place, and one day I'd like somewhere a little bit more tropical.
"But saying that, it's got nothing to do with now. It's a 'one day' plan.
"This career is very short and that dream ... if it has to wait it has to wait."
After two weeks watching on from the sidelines, Wighton was keen to get back amongst it.
It's something Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's sensed at training from his star five-eighth.
Now the Dragons could bear the brunt of a Jack attack in his return.
"He's certainly looking forward to getting back on the park - he's training that way," Stuart said.
"He's on top of the ground in the way he's running and training at the moment.
"He's excited. It's why they're here - they just love playing the game."
Wighton said he was felling good after the break - although he said the timing of it wasn't ideal.
He'll return for the Dragons and then have the bye before playing the Dolphins in Wagga Wagga the following week.
"I feel good mate. It will be good to come back into the team after a good win," Wighton said.
"Everyone did their job last week and that's something we're going to have to do again to keep that ball rolling - is everyone do their own little jobs. I'm very excited.
"Having a rest this time of year is a little bit annoying because my body feels good, the head's good - I just want to play footy. I'm that keen to get out there and have a crack."
