The gap between immediate risk and long-term capability is concerning

Investment in autonomous systems is a smart move, as it opens up an opportunity for the ADF to restore mass to its force structure, through low-cost, high volume local manufacture. That aligns well with the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) enterprise, which is emphasised in both documents. Australia needs to fully support both GWEO and local development of sophisticated armed drones and restoring mass makes more sense than continued reliance on exquisite and expensive crewed platforms that can only be acquired in small numbers.