Marles announces 'complete rebuild' of planned Defence procurement

Richard Marles has announced a "complete rebuild" of Defence's planned procurement, including the reprioritisation of $72.8 billion over the decade.
The Defence Minister unveiled the updated investment program as he announced Australia's first National Defence Strategy.
Federal funding for Defence is now expected to reach more than $50 billion over the next decade, with Mr Marles announcing an additional $1 billion over the next four years.
The Integrated Investment Plan, which sets out a 10-year procurement pathway for Defence, has been allocated $330 billion in total.
The AUKUS deal will be a centrepiece of the plan, with $53 to $63 billion to go towards acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine capability over the next 10 years.
A $50.3 billion investment in Defence over the next decade will focus on updating and improving capabilities in the forces, and strengthening and integrating space and cyber capability.
The update required the reprioritisation of $22.5 billion over the next four years and $72.8 billion over the decade.
"Reallocating spending cannot occur without difficult decisions," Mr Marles said.
"Just as important as what we are doing are the decisions we have taken about what we are not."
This will include the diversion of $1.4 billion for planned enhancements to Defence facilities in Canberra to operational bases in Darwin, Townsville and Learmonth.
Plans to acquire two large support vessels for the Navy will also be scrapped, generating savings of $120 million over the next four years and $4.1 billion over the decade.
The strategy is set against the backdrop of "uncertainty and tensions of entrenched and increasing strategic competition between the United States and China", Mr Marles said, as well as large-scale war on the European continent and conflict in the Middle East.
Announcing the strategy on Wednesday, Mr Marles said it focused on preparing Defence to deter a potential adversary from projecting force against Australia, including "the capability to hold the military assets of an adversary at risk at greater distance from our shores".
It also aims to ensure Australia can work with partners to "help deter broader conflict in our region that would be disastrous for us all".
"In this way, the government seeks to invest in a sustainable strategic balance in the Indo-Pacific," Mr Marles said.
"A balance where no state is militarily predominant, and in which no state judges that the benefit of conflict might outweigh the risks."
Australia's integrated investment program reveals projects planned by Defence and required investments into the future.
The strategy is the first of its kind, drawn up in response to a recommendation in the Defence Strategic Review.
It will be updated biennially going forward, and is intended to lay out a detailed overview of Defence policy, planning, capabilities and resourcing.
This will include cyber and electronic warfare and new space-based situational awareness.
The Defence Strategic Review, released in April 2023, found Australia's defence force was "not fully fit for purpose" and made dozens of recommendations, which targeted shifting focus to longer-range strike missiles and increasing presence in the northern bases.
Other key areas for action included the AUKUS submarine deal, improving workforce retention, deepening diplomatic and defence partnerships and growing capacity to turn new technology into defence force capability.
In response to the review, the government reprioritised an initial $7.8 billion in programs to 2027, causing changes to 21 projects, delays to six and cancellations to a further six.
