The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Marles announces 'complete rebuild' of planned Defence procurement

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 17 2024 - 2:12pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Richard Marles has announced a "complete rebuild" of Defence's planned procurement, including the reprioritisation of $72.8 billion over the decade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.