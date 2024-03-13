12 months into AUKUS, here is your nuclear-powered subs progress report

A year has passed for Australia, the UK and US since the announcement of the Rolls Royce-powered AUKUS "optimal pathway" between Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese, Rishi Sunak, and President Joe Biden.
It is also about two-and-a-half years since prime ministers Scott Morrison, Boris Johnson, and President Biden first stunned the world with the trilateral AUKUS security and technology pact.
At $368 billion and counting, the deal for at least eight conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines over the next three decades is Australia's biggest-ever defence spend.
It will take a long time to deliver, but the Albanese government insists significant progress has been made on AUKUS, both in Australia and overseas.
There is a new Australian Submarine Agency headed by Vice-Admiral Jonathan Mead to carry the nuclear-powered submarine project from "cradle to grave".
There are 4,001 additional places at 16 Australian universities in STEM-related courses so there will be a skilled AUKUS workforce.
Legislation passed the US Congress authorising AUKUS on the US side, allowing Australian businesses to get US defence contracts and loans, and allowing Australians to maintain US submarines in Australia.
The Australian and South Australian governments reached agreement on a land exchange for the new submarine construction yard. Preliminary enabling works have started.
A $15 million contract has been signed with Australian steel manufacturer Bisalloy Steels for the use of Australian steel on Australia's future SSN-AUKUS submarines.
The first cadre of Royal Australian Navy officers graduated from the US Navy's Nuclear Power Training Unit.
More than three dozen Australian Navy personnel reported aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land under a personnel exchange program.
Nuclear subs. Under the optimal pathway announced a year ago, the first delivery of a Virginia class submarine from the United States was expected in 2033.
Surety about Pentagon funding. A Virginia-class submarine has been cut from the 2025 proposed US defense budget, raising concerns in Australia about the planned acquisitions as part of AUKUS.
An east coast nuclear submarine base. Defence Minister Richard Marles says the location of Australia's future $10 billion base will not be chosen until the end of the decade.
A place to store nuclear waste. A Senate inquiry is underway into the Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Bill. The Greens say the bill is a backdoor to storage for waste from all AUKUS submarines including those from the UK and the US.
The Defence Minister says "momentum is continuing to grow" for AUKUS and he points to the visit this week to the Australian west coast base HMAS Stirling by the US nuclear-powered, LA class submarine USS Annapolis. It is the second US SSN, after one by the USS North Carolina, to visit Australia since the announcement of the AUKUS pathway.
Five pieces of AUKUS-related legislation have been introduced to Parliament, including the Nuclear Power Safety Bill, the Defence Trade Controls Amendment Bill 2023, and the Safeguarding Australia's Military Secrets Bill.
And Australian sailors are in Guam to build their nuclear-powered submarine maintenance skills and qualifications.
"Increased port visits by US and UK nuclear-powered submarines and the training of our personnel will be key to developing the ability to own, operate and maintain our sovereign fleet of nuclear-powered submarines," Mr Marles said.
"Meanwhile work on the Submarine Construction Yard in South Australia and uplifting capability and involvement of Australian industry are important first steps towards commencing construction of the first SSN-AUKUS by the end of the decade."
