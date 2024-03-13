The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Explainer

12 months into AUKUS, here is your nuclear-powered subs progress report

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 14 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A year has passed for Australia, the UK and US since the announcement of the Rolls Royce-powered AUKUS "optimal pathway" between Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese, Rishi Sunak, and President Joe Biden.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.