The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

We're in an arms race all right. Against ourselves

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
April 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You can often smell the zeal emanating from Labor Party defence ministers who feel an added responsibility to show they understand the perils over the horizon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.