A famous name and a familiar pathway lie at the heart of the Canberra Raiders' next two NRLW signings.
Mackenzie Wiki, the daughter of Raiders legend Ruben Wiki, and England international Hollie-Mae Dodd will be part of the Green Machine's maiden NRLW season.
Twenty-one-year-old Wiki will follow in the footsteps of her father, who played 224 games for the Raiders - including the 1994 premiership.
She toured the Raiders centre of excellence late last year with her family and has since moved to Queanbeyan.
"It feels surreal. I'm truly grateful to be a part of this amazing club," Wiki said.
"It's an honour to follow my dad at the same club. His first club was Raiders, now my first club is Raiders. It's just surreal."
Dodd was following a now well-worn pathway from England to Canberra, with the likes of Josh Hodgson and Elliott Whitehead all coming to the capital to establish themselves in the best competition in the world.
The 19-year-old's now the first Englishwoman to sign with an NRLW club.
She played second row for the York Valkyrie in the English Super League and has played six Tests for England - including at last year's World Cup.
"I am super grateful and excited to be on board at Canberra," Dodd said.
"I've heard so many good things about the city and I'm more than looking forward to representing the badge.
"I knew now was the time for a challenge within myself therefore, coming over and playing in the NRLW I'm ready to learn off world-class athletes to help my development within the game.
"Training and playing as a professional athlete in the sport I have love for has been a dream of mine ever since being a child."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
