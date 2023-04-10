Canberra Raiders' NRLW signings tracker for inaugural 2023 season

Background: Simaima Taufa brings a wealth of experience to the Raiders. The Dally M Medallist has won two World Cups in 2017 and 2021 for Australia, she has represented the NSW Blues in State of Origin since 2014, and been in the NRLW since its inaugural season in 2018, playing for the Roosters and Eels. Taufa has played in three grand finals but is yet to win a NRLW premiership. Born in Tonga and raised in New Zealand and Sydney, Taufa began her footy career playing rugby union before switching to league where she has become one of the game's most dominant forwards.