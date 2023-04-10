Canberra Raiders' NRLW signings tracker for inaugural 2023 season

The Canberra Raiders' inaugural NRLW season is nearly here, and with their competition debut comes a whole new squad.
Coach Darrin Borthwick has been assembling his team after a busy lead-up recruiting from far and wide.
Learn more about the Raiders' signings below.
Position: Halfback
Age/Height: 28, 162cm
Contract length: Two years
Background: Former Parramatta Eels No.7 Ash Quinlan is fresh off a grand final appearance in her debut NRLW season. The New Zealand-born playmaker was previously a touch football gun, before appearing in the Sydney Roosters' NRL Nines team in 2020. In touch she won the Touch World Cup with Australia. Quinlan represented the NZ Maori Ferns at the All Stars event earlier this year and comes into the NRLW season in form. She also has an 8-year-old daughter.
Position: Lock
Age/Height: 25, 169cm
Contract length: Two years
Background: Union convert Sophie Holyman is a speedy front-rower who played her first game of rugby league when she made her NRLW debut for the Broncos last season. Previously she played sevens rugby and Super W with the Queensland Reds. Holyman quickly strut her stuff in NRLW, averaging 90 metres a game to be selected in the Prime Minister's XIII team that played Papua New Guinea last September. Before taking up league Holyman played Australian Rules, basketball and athletics.
Position: Forward
Age/Height: 28, 153cm
Contract length: Two years
Background: Simaima Taufa brings a wealth of experience to the Raiders. The Dally M Medallist has won two World Cups in 2017 and 2021 for Australia, she has represented the NSW Blues in State of Origin since 2014, and been in the NRLW since its inaugural season in 2018, playing for the Roosters and Eels. Taufa has played in three grand finals but is yet to win a NRLW premiership. Born in Tonga and raised in New Zealand and Sydney, Taufa began her footy career playing rugby union before switching to league where she has become one of the game's most dominant forwards.
Position: Five-eighth
Age/Height: 25, 175cm
Contract length: Two years
Background: Zahara Temara was last season's leading points-scorer and should thrive in Canberra teaming up with her former Roosters teammate Taufa. Temara spent five seasons with the Tricolours, winning an NRLW premiership in 2021. She's also represented State of Origin for Queensland, the Maori All Stars, and with the Jillaroos she has also won a World Cup.
Position: Forward
Age/Height: 18, 179cm
Contract length: Two years
Background: Towering teenage prop Monalisa Soliola is an exciting addition to the Raiders coming off a breakout debut NRLW season with the Dragons where she scored a try in five appearances. Soliola previously played netball but last year burst onto the scene in rugby league, earning caps with the NSW Blues under-19s and NSW City under-19s. The family name is well known among Raiders fans - Monalisa's father Bill is a first cousin of Sia.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
