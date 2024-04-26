The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

A newfound appreciation for nostalgia or signs of a city past its prime?

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
April 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Memories light the corners of my mind

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.