Just in case I'm wrong and there IS a God, I went to church at Easter

Out of Anglican habit and just in case I am wrong and there is a God, I had no sooner settled into my pew than I offered up a shy suite of prayers. I asked for Trump's defeat in the USA's November election and for the Canberra Liberals' as-humiliating-as-possible defeat in the ACT October election. I asked God to forgive Australia for rejecting the Voice (something I personally am not superhuman enough to forgive), to forgive those contemporary Australian Pharisees buying and driving enormous and environment-damaging SUVs and to forgive me my own wicked and narcissistic trespasses.