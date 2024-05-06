Time to turn up the heat for Verity Lane Market's Chilli Week

Things are about to get spicy at Verity Lane Market with the return of Chilli Week.
Last year's inaugural event was a great success and this year they've scheduled it a bit later in so the vendors can bring the heat in the cooler months.
Running from Thursday, May 9, to Saturday, May 18, spice lovers should prepare for 11 days packed with chilli celebrations, with Verity Lane's full list of vendors serving a diverse line-up of their hottest and most flavourful chilli-filled dishes from across the globe.
Chilli Week dishes are not for the faint-hearted and include crunchy crumbed jalapeno poppers with risotto and cheese from La Cocina Pura; a spicy fried chilli chicken burger from Korean chicken hub, Seoul Chicken; Sichuan peppercorn chicken bites from Super Bao; a chilli chicken Ayam Rarang from Indonesian kitchen Rasa Rosa; and an Amatriciana pizza with spicy nduja sauce from pizza masters, Pizza Artigiana.
Chilli Week will also be your final chance to get your hands on dishes from popular vendor Lim Peh's Wonton Noodles, as they've announce that May will be their final month at the market.
The kitchen will be serving up a Hainanese chicken rice with scallion soy, a cucumber medley and garlic chilli sauce, alongside their regular menu.
Verity Lane Market's general manager Kathryn Oplantzakis said Lim Peh had been one of the most popular vendors at Verity Lane since they opened their kitchen in April 2023.
"While we are sad to see them depart, we know they are off to achieve big dreams and are so thrilled we are able to celebrate Chilli Week with them before they go," she said.
"Chilli Week lets all our vendors celebrate a beloved ingredient amongst all of their cultural backgrounds and bring a bit of heat to the Market Hall for Canberra to enjoy in one special flavourful week.
"This year we've moved the event to be closer to winter - a time which is much more synonymous with hot, spicy food to both warm the body and clear the sinuses. Locals and visitors alike are going to love turning up the heat as the weather cools around them."
Of course, the Verity Lane bar will also be joining in on the celebrations with a spicy mango margarita with chilli salt set to make mouths water - or scorch.
As usual, extra bottles of milk will also be on hand for those who can't handle the heat.
