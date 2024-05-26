Brindabella Christian College made 'inaccurate' claims as staff chase super

Brindabella Christian College has made inaccurate claims about a registration review as staff are still chasing superannuation payments.
Principal Keturah Jones wrote in a school newsletter the school had been notified of a successful registration renewal "with no recommendations to be addressed" after a term 1 review by the non-government schools registrar.
An ACT government spokesman said under changes made to the law in 2022, non-government schools now have ongoing registration and only three aspects of the registration standards were included in the review.
"The claims relating to registration renewal made by the principal of Brindabella Christian College in the school newsletter were inaccurate," the spokesman said.
"The Registrar for Non-government Schools is writing to the principal to rectify this matter."
Separately, the school attended conciliation in the Fair Work Commission on May 17 after the Independent Education Union ACT/NSW branch filed a dispute relating to unpaid superannuation contributions.
The school advised that salary sacrificed superannuation and extra super entitlements for last year had been paid on May 16.
The quarterly superannuation payment due on April 28 had not been paid to staff.
The school advised the union this payment would be made by the end of May and from July 1, superannuation would be paid fortnightly.
Earlier this year, the school was reported to the Australian Taxation Office after it failed to pay compulsory superannuation contributions for nine months. It has since repaid the money.
Brindabella Christian College was contacted about both matters but did not respond.
Independent Education Union NSW/ACT branch deputy secretary David Towson said staff wanted to get on with their work without the distraction, disappointment and anxiety caused by this situation.
"Some of our members at Brindabella Christian College have told us they're reconsidering their retirement plans - such is the uncertainty created by the school's non-compliance with its legal obligations," Mr Towson said.
"It is encouraging that Brindabella is saying all the right things about paying our members their super entitlements when they're due, as well as committing to paying superannuation fortnightly from 1 July.
"But we have seen Brindabella break their promises before. It is high time for Brindabella Christian College to back their words with actions to restore employee and community confidence in the school's governance."
The ACT government spokesperson said the registrar for non-government schools was reviewing the concerns relating to unpaid superannuation.
Brindabella Christian College was selected for an annual review because its enrolments increased by 16 per cent in one year.
The review of the school looked at governance structure, policies and procedures and the student movement registrar.
The spokesman said as part of the review, only specific requests were made under each of the standards, not the full scope of each standard.
"In relation to governance, the review asks schools for particular documents that could be provided as evidence of compliance. Proprietors were also referred to the Registration Standards Guidelines for examples to meet the minimum requirements for each standard," the spokesman said.
"Brindabella Christian College was requested to provide copies of their strategic plan and associated documents. The school provided copies of their School Strategic Plan 2023 - 2027, as well as their School Improvement Framework and other documents."
The charity which runs the school, Brindabella Christian Education Limited, was previously found by the federal Education Minister to be not fit and proper to be approved to operate a non-government school.
After an appeal in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, the school had a number of conditions placed on its approval relating to governance and financial management.
