The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Brindabella Christian College must expand board, review finances

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
April 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proprietors of Brindabella Christian College have agreed to a raft of conditions relating to its governance and financial management. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The proprietors of Brindabella Christian College have agreed to a raft of conditions relating to its governance and financial management. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Brindabella Christian College must overhaul its board and its accounting and finance practices within tight deadlines after it came to an agreement with the federal Education Minister.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.