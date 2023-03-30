The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Brindabella Christian Colleges reaches agreement with Education Minister

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
March 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brindabella Christian College is expected to take steps to improve its governance and financial management.
Brindabella Christian College is expected to take steps to improve its governance and financial management.

Brindabella Christian College will improve its financial management and governance structure as part of an agreement with the federal Education Minister.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.