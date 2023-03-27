The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Brindabella Christian College made $3 million loss in 2020

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated March 28 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brindabella Christian College has released its 2020 financial report. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Brindabella Christian College has released its 2020 financial report. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Brindabella Christian College reported a loss of $3 million in 2020, newly released financial documents show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.