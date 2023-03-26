The Canberra Times
Mitchell resource management centre life extended as new East Gungahlin High School emerges

By Peter Brewer
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:47am, first published 5:30am
Off to the tip for another 10 year. Vehicles lining up to dump goods at the Mitchell resource management centre. Picture by Kate Leith

The new East Gungahlin High School will have the Mitchell tip as its nearest neighbour for years, with the ACT government going to tender on a project management model which will keep the existing resource management site operating for more than a decade.

