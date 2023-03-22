The Canberra Times
'Internationally significant' ACT intersex protections will offer national model: Andrew Barr

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 1:05pm
Chief Minister Andrew, pictured in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Picture by Karleen Minney

A set of "internationally significant" laws that will ban deferrable medical interventions for intersex people in the ACT until they are able to consent will offer a blueprint for other states and territories to adopt, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.

