Fresh pressure has been applied to the ACT government to release the cost estimates and completion date for the light rail link to Woden, with a parliamentary inquiry calling for the detail to be made public "as soon as practicable".
The government should also announce the estimated completion date for the project to raise London Circuit, which will allow light rail tracks to connect to Commonwealth Avenue.
The Legislative Assembly's standing committee on planning, transport and city services said it was concerned by approximate figures for light rail stage 2.
The Canberra Liberals, which have vowed to cancel the project if elected in 2024, have suggested the cost of the complete project, linking the city centre with the Woden town centre, would cost more than $3 billion.
A complete cost breakdown has not been provided by the government, with Transport Minister Chris Steel repeatedly pointing to the procurement process as the reason an estimate cannot yet be released.
Mr Steel has committed to releasing the business case and cost estimates once the procurement process is completed.
"The committee is of the view that the ACT government should announce the estimated completion date and cost for Stage 2B as soon as practicable, as well as updating the estimated time frames after contracts are signed," the standing committee's report on annual and financial reports said.
Public policy experts have previously said the government could use cost aggregates and other techniques to release an estimate for the project price before the next election.
Construction of stage 2A and the raising London Circuit works are expected to take around four years.
The inquiry report, tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, also recommended more frequent reporting requirements for Transport Canberra against a climate change strategy, and the release of the Transport Directorate's emissions reduction plans.
The government should also consider publishing the procurement date for 90 electric buses, the committee found.
"The committee would like for the ACT government to advise when the additional 90 electric buses will be acquired as part of the Transport Canberra Zero Emission Transition Plan, which will transition the territory to a completely zero emissions public transport network that is powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2040 or earlier," the inquiry report said.
Transport Canberra should also require end-of-life reuse and recycling for batteries on its electric bus fleet, the committee said.
"The committee is of the view that there should be a standard contract provision to require end-of-life reuse and recycling for electric bus batteries as part of their contracts, to reduce the number of batteries being disposed into landfill," the inquiry report said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
