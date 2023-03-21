The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Pressure mounts on ACT government to release cost detail, timeline for light rail to Woden

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated March 21 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light rail, which the ACT government intends to build to Woden. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Fresh pressure has been applied to the ACT government to release the cost estimates and completion date for the light rail link to Woden, with a parliamentary inquiry calling for the detail to be made public "as soon as practicable".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.