The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

WorkSafe ACT backs 'hybrid model' to prosecute safety breaches, rejects recommendation to hire in-house prosecution team

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT work health and safety commissioner Jacqueline Agius addresses a Legislative Assembly inquiry in October 2022. Picture by James Croucher

The independent work safety regulator has rejected a recommendation to establish an in-house prosecution team, which the Director of Public Prosecutions had said was legally unworkable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.