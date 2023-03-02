The Canberra Times
ACT government opens public consultation on plan to ban new gas connections

Updated March 3 2023 - 9:05am, first published 5:30am
New developments and buildings undergoing major renovations could be banned from connecting to gas as early as November, under legislation proposed to power the ACT's transition to an all-electric city.

