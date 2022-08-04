The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Cheaper electricity expected to drive move away from natural gas as Canberra eyes net-zero by 2045

Alex Crowe
Jasper Lindell
By Alex Crowe, and Jasper Lindell
Updated August 4 2022 - 10:10am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Emissions Reduction Shane Rattenbury says the transition to an all-electric city will benefit the environment and save Canberrans money. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Gas connections in new suburbs and developments will be banned from next year as a step towards the whole city being run on electricity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.