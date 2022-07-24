The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Plan outlined for the delivery of Canberra's big battery

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
July 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work to build Canberra's big battery project is expected to start next year, with the ACT government outlining its plan to deliver one of Australia's largest battery storage systems.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.