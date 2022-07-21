An ACT government taskforce will look into safety processes across Canberra's public schools with funding to be allocated in the upcoming territory budget.
The taskforce will undertake a series of reviews across the territory's public schools and will use these findings to improve safety across schools.
Staff will also receive guidance on how to proactively promote a safety culture and to respond to incidents.
Advertisement
The taskforce will include representatives from the Australian Education Union ACT branch, the ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations, ACT Principals' Association and ACT Policing.
The ACT government will also put money towards the development of curriculum resources to help teachers in planning and workload management.
MORE A.C.T. BUDGET 2022-23 NEWS:
Safety within Canberra's schools came under renewed spotlight earlier this year over serious workplace health and safety issues at Calwell High School.
The workplace safety watchdog issued a prohibition notice to the southside school after WorkSafe ACT inspectors found teachers and administration staff were being abused, sworn at, screamed at and subjected to sexualised behaviour or violence from students on a daily basis.
The funding will be announced in the August 2 budget to be delivered by ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
"This investment represents a redoubling of our efforts to ensure that, despite the challenges we face at the moment in many part of the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our public schools continue to be safe and supportive environments for staff and students," Mr Barr said in a statement.
ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry also acknowledged the pressures felt over the past two years.
"We know the last two years have been challenging for everybody, and our school communities have not been immune from the pressures of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and a nation-wide teacher shortage," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.