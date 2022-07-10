The ACT government will fund what it says is the biggest upgrade to suburban facilities in the capital's history in the upcoming budget, including replacing three timber bridges at the Umbagong District Park.
The budget will commit $3.8 million to replacing the bridges in the park, which is located off Florey Drive in Latham. The timber bridges have been closed since April 2021, amid growing community frustration over a lack of replacement.
Advertisement
A destination style playground and recreation park in the inner north will cost $2.6 million. The ACT government's playground strategy, released in May, said each Canberra district should have its own destination playground.
Early planning works for a Molonglo library at the Molonglo commercial centre will also begin, with the government to commit $200,000 to the first steps in the process to develop Canberra's 10th local library branch.
The government will also spend close to $1 million on a previously announced north side waste facility, moving green waste collection and processing from Parkwood Road to Stockdill Drive in West Belconnen.
"This facility will reduce the amount of material sent to landfill and promote more beneficial reuse through composting of both commercial and residential green waste," the government said.
The new site will allow the old facility to close and be redeveloped as part of the rehabilitation of the old West Belconnen tip for the suburbs of Ginninderry.
Pavement improvements worth $1 million will be made at the Charnwood shopping centre, along with new landscaping and street furniture the government said would make the area "a safer and more accessible environment".
The Canberra Liberals have long called for a fix to issues with the paving at the Charnwood shops.
City Services Minister Chris Steel said the upgrades would ensure suburban facilities would continue to meet the needs of a growing city.
"This program is well under way with new public space upgrades at the local shops in Kaleen due for completion in the next month. Construction work is also starting at the Duffy and Campbell local shops with the next stages of consultation on upgrades to Brierly Street at Cooleman Court and Kippax Group Centre kicking off soon," Mr Steel said.
"These works will continue to support local jobs and businesses across Canberra and also keep delivering our commitments to Canberrans. By involving the community in our planning we are ensuring the infrastructure we deliver meets the changing needs of local communities."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the infrastructure investments were part of the ACT government's plan to create and protect local jobs.
READ MORE:
"The government is also delivering on many of the commitments we took to the 2020 ACT election, including the construction of a new recreation park and playground in the Inner North," Mr Barr, who also announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, said.
"Through the upcoming ACT budget, the government will continue to make significant investments to build Canberra's future. The budget will include even more investment into schools, hospitals, and the services and local infrastructure that Canberrans know and love."
Mr Barr will present the ACT budget on August 2, when the Legislative Assembly next sits.
Advertisement
The government has already announced it would use the budget to fund another team of 10 people within its city services area to establish a one-year trial of a rapid-response mowing unit.
Another $10 million will also be earmarked for environment initiatives, including a new bushfire management plan for the city, upgrades for the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and extra resources for urban tree planting.
The government will spend $2.95 million over two years to plant more trees and plants in urban areas, while 20 city sites important for climate cooling will be restored and enhanced.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.