The Greens have called on the ACT government to scrap a long-planned $93 million project to duplicate a section of Athllon Drive and use the money on public transport and active travel instead.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said the government remained committed to the project, which would involve widening the corridor to make way for a light rail connection to Mawson.
The ACT Greens had promised before the last ACT election they would push for a feasibility study of extending light rail to Mawson from the already planned terminus in Woden.
Johnathan Davis, Greens member for Brindabella, and the Greens spokeswoman on transport Jo Clay on June 30 wrote to Mr Steel to call on the ACT government to redirect the funding allocated to the project.
"We propose that the $93.33 million could be much more effectively spent on new, dedicated public and active transport projects in Tuggeranong, as well as a portion of this funding going to upgrading and repairing the existing road and path network to bring it up to the gold standard which residents of Tuggeranong would expect," the letter said.
The pair also wrote that it was well-established that road duplication did not solve congestion: "More roads lead to more cars and more congestion, not less."
Mr Davis told the Sunday Canberra Times he wanted to see the money spent in Tuggeranong on issues that residents had raised, including road and footpath maintenance, playgrounds and parks.
"I haven't had a single constituent raise with me, since getting elected or in my preceding election campaign, a need to duplicate Athllon Drive," Mr Davis said.
"I could do a lot of good for my community with $100 million. A lot more good than duplicating one road."
Mr Steel said his office had offered a briefing to the Greens on the project, which would duplicate 3 kilometres of the road from Shea Street to Melrose Drive and from Sulwood Drive to Drakeford Drive.
"This will include the construction of new bus priority measures, new bus stops, new off road shared paths and a new pedestrian and cyclist underpass under Sulwood Drive, to ensure that this strategic transport corridor is a great option for all commuters, whether they use public transport, cycle or drive a private vehicle," Mr Steel said in a statement.
"The section of the project in Woden is also essential to support new residential land release in Phillip, providing access to the new Woden bus depot, and the project will also involve widening the transport corridor ready for the future light rail connection to Mawson."
Opposition transport spokesman Mark Parton took to social media during the week to accuse the Greens of Tuggeranong bashing over their opposition to the Athllon Drive project.
"The Greens hate cars, which is all well and good if you live in an apartment on the light rail line. It's not flash for those of us who live in Tuggeranong," Mr Parton wrote in a Facebook post.
Assembly Speaker Joy Burch, a Labor member for Brindabella, commented on Mr Parton's post to say she agreed with him.
"I'm disappointed the Greens continue to deny the need for road upgrades. I've always supported the Athllon Drive duplication and wrote to the minister last week about this nonsense from the Greens," Ms Burch wrote.
Mr Steel on Friday said the 18-month design process for the project was progressing.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
