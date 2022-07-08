A new support service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses will help support the sector, a vital part of First Nations self-determination and economic independence, the program's director says.
Katrina Fanning, a former Canberra Woman of the Year and ACT Australian of the Year, will direct the program after her company, Coolamon Advisors, was selected by the ACT government in an open tender process.
Advertisement
"Whether a business is just starting out or looking to grow we will provide support, information and opportunities tailored around their business aspirations," Ms Fanning said.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr congratulated Coolamon Advisors, who would deliver culturally appropriate services to help ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses develop and grow.
"The ACT government is committed to supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander entrepreneurs and businesses to access opportunities and succeed through this tailored support program," Mr Barr said.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The program will provide a service to connect businesses with service providers, mentoring and coaching and access to accelerator programs.
"Coolamon Advisors are an ACT majority-owned and managed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander company and have a wealth of lived and learned experience to share with First Nations businesses," the government said in a statement.
Businesses interested in accessing the support services can now make expressions of interest to Coolamon Advisors.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.