The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Coolamon Advisors appointed to run ACT's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business support service

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Fanning, whose Coolamon Advisors will run the ACT's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business support service. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A new support service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses will help support the sector, a vital part of First Nations self-determination and economic independence, the program's director says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.