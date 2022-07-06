The Canberra Times
'Unenforceable': Chief Minister Andrew Barr says no more interventions left to stop COVID spread

Updated July 6 2022 - 8:49pm, first published 7:00pm
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, pictured on June 28, 2021, when the ACT government announced the territory's first mask mandate in response to a COVID cluster in NSW. Picture: Keegan Carroll

No interventions are left that would stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community, while a mask mandate would prove unenforceable and only have a marginal effect on curbing the virus, the ACT's Chief Minister has said.

