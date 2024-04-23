The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Large section of Sulwood Drive to be closed for more than three months

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A large section of busy Sulwood Drive in Tuggeranong will be closed for more than three months - weather permitting - to allow roadworks, including the installation of traffic lights at the Mannheim Street intersection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.