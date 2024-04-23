Large section of Sulwood Drive to be closed for more than three months

A large section of busy Sulwood Drive in Tuggeranong will be closed for more than three months - weather permitting - to allow roadworks, including the installation of traffic lights at the Mannheim Street intersection.
Sulwood Drive between Livingston Avenue and Inkster Street will be closed for 13 weeks from May 6 to allow for the work.
The traffic lights are due to be operating by August 5.
The roadworks also including constructing a safe right-hand turn into the Mount Taylor car park.
There will be no access to Sulwood Drive from Mannheim Street during the more than three months.
During the road closure, there will also be no access to the Mount Taylor carpark on Sulwood Drive.
City Services says "informal off-road parking will be permitted along Sulwood Drive at either end of the road closure" to allow access to the nature reserve.
"We acknowledge this road closure will be disruptive for the local community," City Services said.
"A full road closure for 13 weeks avoids extended partial closures which would create even longer disruption and delay the completion of this important project. Updates on the road closure will be provided via on-site signage, on this project page and via email."
Then City Services Minister Chris Steel announced the works almost three years ago, in June 2021.
The work has been highly anticipated by the local community. It is now due to start and finish just before the October 19 election.
Some of the work announced nearly three years ago will not be included in this tranche of the project.
The work due to be completed during the 13-week closure will comprise pavement rehabilitation, the Mannheim Street traffic lights and a new right-turn into the Mount Taylor car park including changes to the entry and exit point
Following the completion of those roadworks, additional "work will begin to deliver the new shared path along the southern side of Sulwood Drive between Drakeford Drive and Athllon Drive".
Sulwood Drive is a major road in Tuggeranong, linking the Tuggeranong Parkway with Athllon Drive and Erindale Drive.
Sulwood Drive will be closed in both directions between Inkster Street and Livingston Avenue for more than three months.
Most of the works will be carried out between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday. At times works "may be carried out during the same hours on weekends".
During the 13-week project, road users will be able to:
There will be no access to Sulwood Drive from Mannheim Street. Signed detours will be in place with vehicles encouraged to take alternative routes via Drakeford Drive, Summerland Circuit and Athllon Drive.
Pedestrian access to the Mount Taylor Nature Reserve, adjacent to the intersection with Mannheim Street, will be maintained "as much as possible".
"For safety reasons, it may be necessary to temporarily close access for some construction activities. Signage will be installed to inform the community. Pedestrians are reminded to please be mindful of the construction activities and do not enter the construction site at any time," City Services said.
