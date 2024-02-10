The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Tram? How about those lights for Sulwood Drive?

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I'm starting to think the tram will arrive in Tuggeranong before traffic lights are built on Sulwood Drive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.