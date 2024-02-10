Tram? How about those lights for Sulwood Drive?

"We are also building infrastructure in a highly constrained environment due to the presence of the Mount Taylor Nature Reserve. There is an asset protection zone (also commonly referred to as a fire protection zone) which extends from the Mount Taylor Reserve and across to the southern side of the road corridor. This has impacted the landscaping component of the project and required extended consultation with other areas of government including Parks and Conservation Services as we balance community feedback regarding the existing trees, with the current standards for bushfire protection and mitigation."