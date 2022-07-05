The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Public needs to rethink COVID risk if fresh restrictions, mask mandates imposed: behaviour experts

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 5 2022 - 8:23pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health authorities have encouraged mask wearing but have stopped short of reimposing mask rules. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The community would need to have its sense of COVID risks changed and be convinced new restrictions actually made a difference to the rate of infection if governments again wanted to impose stricter rules, experts say.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.