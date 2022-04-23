The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Health expects to miss 40% of new COVID-19 cases

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Health said its modelling suggested 40 per cent of new COVID cases would not be confirmed by tests. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

About 40 per cent of future COVID-19 cases in the ACT will go unconfirmed by tests for the virus, health authorities said, before the territory embarks on the most relaxed isolation requirements since the pandemic began.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.