Tree removal to come at a price under laws considered for ACT designed to protect, grow city's canopy

April 20 2022 - 7:30pm
City Services Minister Chris Steel. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Homeowners would need to plant two new trees for every tree they remove, or pay $600 a tree if planting two trees is impossible, under new laws being considered by the ACT government designed to better protect the urban canopy.

