Exclusive

Federal budget to include new funding for stage 2B of light rail

Dana Daniel
By Dana Daniel
May 7 2024 - 12:02am
Treasurer Jim Chalmers is weighing the ACT government's infrastructure wishlist ahead of the federal budget, which The Canberra Times can reveal will include $50 million for stage 2B of the Canberra light rail.

