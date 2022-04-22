Students who are close contacts of COVID-19 cases will not be able to attend ACT public schools even if they are asymptomatic and test negative to the virus for at least the first two weeks of second term.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
