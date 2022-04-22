The Canberra Times
Close-contact students in the ACT will stay home while schools retain term 1 rules for first fortnight

By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 22 2022 - 7:34am, first published 6:30am
Students who are close contacts of COVID-19 cases will not be able to attend ACT public schools even if they are asymptomatic and test negative to the virus for at least the first two weeks of second term.

ACT public schools will retain term 1 COVID safe measures for at least the first fortnight of term. Picture: Shutterstock
