The ACT government will fund the establishment of a dedicated legal service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the care and protection system.
The funding is part of a range of budget announcements for legal centres in the territory, with funding to be given to centres which offer free legal services for public housing tenants, those experiencing homelessness and financial abuse victims.
Advertisement
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury has announced three legal centres will receive funding in the upcoming territory budget. The funding will be ongoing over three years, with Mr Rattenbury saying it will provide financial stability to the organisations.
Canberra Community Law will receive $1.072 million so it can offer free legal services for public housing, social security, disability discrimination and homelessness legal services.
MORE A.C.T. BUDGET 2022-23
Financial counselling and legal service Care ACT will receive $700,000 for its service to provide support for Canberrans experiencing financial abuse as a result of domestic and family violence.
Aboriginal Legal Services NSW/ ACT will receive $470,000. The service will also receive an additional $743,000 over two years to establish culturally appropriate legal and advocacy services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the care and protection and system.
Mr Rattenbury said the ongoing funding would give centres a greater opportunity to plan ahead.
"Previous budgets have primarily declared year-on-year funding initiatives, which limits an organisation's ability to strategically plan their programs and services," he said.
"COVID-19 created a new level of demand for many of these community services. This investment will ensure these services can support our community not just to get through the pandemic, but for the longer term."
The ACT budget will be delivered on August 2.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.