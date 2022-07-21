The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Palliative care respite facility, Leo's Place, to receive ongoing funding in ACT budget

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
July 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government will contribute ongoing funding to a home-like palliative care respite facility in the upcoming territory budget.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.