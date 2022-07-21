The ACT government will contribute ongoing funding to a home-like palliative care respite facility in the upcoming territory budget.
Palliative Care ACT will receive $2.59 million for Leo's Place, which is the territory's only non-clinical respite facility for carers and patients.
The funding has come after the facility finished a successful 18-month trial. Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the facility had been a lifeline for Canberra families.
"Demand for palliative care services has increased across Australia and we're seeing more people with life-limiting conditions being cared for at home," she said.
"With research telling us that most people in the ACT want to die at home, and recognising the incredible support carers provide to loved ones with life-limiting illness, Leo's Place meets an important need."
The funding for Leo's Place is part of a range of funds for the community sector to be announced by the ACT government on Friday as part of the 2022-23 ACT budget.
Hands Across Canberra will receive a $750,000 grant to purchase land from the Suburban Land Agency to build two charity homes.
There will be $9.4 million allocated over the next four years for Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services to continue its holistic model of health service delivery to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander detainees.
Homelessness services will also receive a boost to increase their service capacity, with $2.21 million to be given over two years.
The ACT government will also establish a social recovery framework to improve the territory's planning and preparedness following disasters in the territory.
Assistant Family and Community Services Minister Emma Davidson said the framework would ensure people could be supported.
"Our community has been incredibly resilient in the face of natural disasters, pandemics, and climate change," she said.
"However, we know that for certain community groups, they have faced significant social isolation from these events and the ACT government is committed to develop a social recovery framework to ensure that, no matter what we face together, we are prepared and have an inclusive and accessible response that ensures everyone in our community is safe, supported and connected."
The ACT budget will be handed down on August 2.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
