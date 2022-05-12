The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

'Insufficient attention' paid to light rail stage 2A analysis: Auditor-General

Jasper Lindell
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Jasper Lindell, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 12 2022 - 8:15pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bureaucrats have defended the business case used to justify the next stage of Canberra's light rail network. Picture: Karleen Minney

The Auditor-General has warned the ACT government paid "insufficient attention" to an economic analysis for stage 2A of light rail, and should assess the benefits of the entire route to Woden.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.