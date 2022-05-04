The number of dwellings in the second-stage light rail corridor could more than double if planning controls are changed to encourage higher density development, the ACT government has been told.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
