Canberra light rail: Federal Labor walks back $200 million pledge to fund extension

Jasper Lindell
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Jasper Lindell, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
May 11 2022 - 6:30pm
Federal Labor has walked back a pledge to pump in $200 million towards the second stage of light rail. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Federal Labor has abandoned a promise to pump in $200 million to extend light rail to Woden.

