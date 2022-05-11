Federal Labor has abandoned a promise to pump in $200 million to extend light rail to Woden.
However, the federal opposition insists it remains committed to the project and would deliver the more than $130 million which the Morrison government has already allocated.
The Canberra Times can reveal Anthony Albanese has walked back a major ACT funding commitment which his predecessor Bill Shorten took to the 2019 election.
Mr Shorten had promised to set aside $200 million in his first budget toward the second stage of the ACT government's light rail network.
But Mr Albanese isn't taking that commitment to the May 21 election.
An Albanese government would deliver on the $132.5 million allocated in the 2021-22 budget to extend light rail from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park.
A federal Labor spokesman restated the party's commitment to the project.
"The only reason light rail exists in Canberra is because of the commitment and investment of the Labor Party," he said.
"Not only did ACT Labor commit to the initial funding for the project when the Canberra Liberals fiercely opposed it, [but] at a federal level Labor has also consistently supported budget funding to extend the project.
"To ensure that the light rail project continues to be delivered, we need a Labor government federally that can work constructively in partnership with the ACT government."
The spokesman said federal Labor would help ensure that the project continued to "meet the transport needs of Canberrans for many years to come".
ACT Transport Minister Chris Steel was asked directly if the Barr government had lobbied federal Labor to match Bill Shorten's $200 million pledge.
Mr Steel didn't respond to the question, instead attacking the Coalition for short-changing the ACT on infrastructure spending.
Liberal senator Zed Seselja again defended the federal government's record, pointing to its $2.1 billion worth of investment in the nation's capital.
The Coalition has pumped in funding for a number of projects linked to the light rail network, including $68 million for stage one and $6 million for the Mitchell light rail stop.
Federal Labor on Wednesday pledged $10 million toward a "youth foyer" at the new Woden CIT, which would provide accommodation for students at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
The foyer would provide beds for up to 20 young people at a time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
