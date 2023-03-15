The ACT Greens could move to elect a deputy leader for the first time or even abandon having a single party leader in the Legislative Assembly, under possible models being put to the party's members.
Greens members in the Assembly and the party's management committee are seeking to change the leadership structure and the way it is elected.
Party leader Shane Rattenbury confirmed he initiated the process to resolve questions of leadership in the growing political party.
"My personal preferences as to the eventual leadership model are no more important than any other member of our party and not something I wish to comment on while the party deliberates," Mr Rattenbury said.
The party is considering a deputy leader position, a co-leadership model, a leadership team or sticking with the current single leadership position.
The discussion paper sent to members, and seen by The Canberra Times, warns a deputy leadership model would be "more hierarchical, further entrenching the idea of the individual model of leadership".
But a co-leadership model would challenge "old models of individual leadership, building understanding of different models of shared leadership" and "promotes key value of shared consensual power".
However, members were warned a co-leadership arrangement risked an unclear hierarchy and instability if the leaders took different positions on issues.
"If there is to be a deputy leader or co-leader, consideration could also be given to only filling the positions of deputy or co-leader if there is a minimum number of Assembly members, i.e. if there are three or less Assembly members then there is only a sole parliamentary leader," the discussion paper said.
Mr Rattenbury said the provision for a deputy leader or co-leaders might be appropriate given the expanded party room, but the broader discussion would be one for the party's members.
ACT Greens members could also be given the power to elect the parliamentary leadership team, which a discussion paper notes could result in a team that is not the preference of Assembly members, "reducing effectiveness and coherency of the parliamentary team".
The governance committee has also proposed a "compromise" option that would split the power to elect a party leadership team between the elected members and party members.
Greens party members were on Tuesday night invited to a meeting later this month to discuss the leadership model proposals, which had been developed by the party's governance working group.
The changes would require the party to amend its constitution, which presently only allows for a single parliamentary leader to be appointed by the serving Greens members in the Assembly.
However, it is understood Rebecca Vassarotti is seen within the party and the Assembly as a second-in-command to Mr Rattenbury.
Members were told the management committee hoped to refine the choices ahead of a ballot of all members, possibly by June.
The party's constitution allows for a special general meeting of members to elect the leader if the elected Assembly members cannot agree.
As a result, the party has had to contend with a significantly larger party room, which has challenged usual models of decision making within the Greens.
A review of the office of Emma Davidson, a Greens member elected in 2020 and appointed immediately to cabinet, found the early establishment of the office had been hampered by inexperienced staff and few established processes.
Former twice-elected Greens Assembly member Caroline Le Couteur last year warned Labor took the Greens' support for granted and the minor party had become like a faction of Labor.
Being part of the ACT government had also changed the ACT Greens, with the party's policies becoming less idealistic and closer to Labor's platform, she wrote in an essay.
"Partly this is capture by the ALP, partly it's recognising the practical issues of governing," Ms Le Couteur wrote.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
