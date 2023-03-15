The Canberra Times
Leadership overhaul for ACT Greens could appoint first deputy or drop single leadership position

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
March 16 2023 - 5:30am
ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury, right, talks with Greens cabinet minister Rebecca Vassarotti in the Legislative Assembly in November 2022. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT Greens could move to elect a deputy leader for the first time or even abandon having a single party leader in the Legislative Assembly, under possible models being put to the party's members.

