The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Former MLA Caroline Le Couteur says voting Green no longer a protest in the ACT while party backs 'status quo' Labor

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 12 2022 - 5:13am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The then member for Murrumbidgee Caroline Le Couteur, left, with Shane Rattenbury in September 2017. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Labor takes the Greens' support for granted in the ACT and if the minor party was to truly hold the balance of power, there must be the chance it could work with other parties, a former Greens member has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.