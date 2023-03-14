The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'They are bored shitless, frankly': Outgoing prisons watchdog tells of what life is really like behind bars in the ACT

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated March 15 2023 - 7:59am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
His five-year contract over, the ACT's Inspector of Correctional Services Neil McAllister is retiring. Picture by Karleen Minney

Acute inmate boredom, poor educational opportunities and the fundamental need for an entirely separate prison for female detainees are the three key priorities which the ACT government must address at Canberra's troubled jail to slow the revolving door of reoffending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.