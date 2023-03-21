Environment officials in the ACT should work more closely with other jurisdictions to learn how to proactively identify biosecurity risks to the territory, which are expected to increase in a changing climate, the government has been told.
A Legislative Assembly inquiry has recommended the government seek to collaborate and learn from other states and territories on how to identify threats to the territory's biosecurity, and continue support for a rapid response team.
"There will continue to be greater occurrences of invasive species due to the effects of climate change, and preventative action is paramount to intercepting invasive species establishing within the territory's natural landscape," the standing committee on environment, climate change and biodiversity's report from an inquiry into annual and financial reports said.
The committee made nine recommendations, including for the development of a conservation plan for Callam Offices, and a review of other jurisdiction's approach to hazard reduction burns.
The government should also advise when all the Namadgi national park roads will be repaired and full access to the park will be restored following damaging bushfires in January 2020.
The committee also called on the government to improve protection measures for high-risk natives species, which are not considered threatened.
"For example, burrowing animals like wombats are not considered a threatened species but are at high risk due to urban development and encroachment. Therefore, the committee is of the view that native species that are at risk of becoming near-threatened should also be given protection measures for biodiversity conservation," the inquiry report, tabled on Tuesday, said.
The Assembly should be provided with updates on the progress of environmental assessments at Bluetts Block, enabling input from citizen science projects.
"Given the high biodiversity values in certain areas of Molonglo Valley, the ACT government should undertake a full assessment of the potential impacts of urban development and encroachment around Stromlo Blocks 402 and 403 and Denman Prospect Section 1 Block 12," the committee said.
Bluetts Block has become a flashpoint for environmental concern about the potential threat of urban sprawl in Canberra.
The committee recommended the ACT's commissioner for sustainability and the environment provide more detail on the potential environmental impact of urban development in its state of the environment report.
"The committee acknowledges that as Canberra continues to grow, there will be increased environmental pressures across the territory, especially as the landscape changes through the conversion of rural and natural land into urban zones," the committee report said.
"However, the committee is of the view that expanded urban development frequently impacts areas that hold significant environmental value, and greenfield development increases demand on resources, such as a need for additional infrastructure and greater dependence on private transport."
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
