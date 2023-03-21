The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Work with other states to improve ACT's biosecurity threat detection: inquiry

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT biosecurity officers check a rabbit-proof fence in Duntroon in February 2022. Picture by Karleen Minney

Environment officials in the ACT should work more closely with other jurisdictions to learn how to proactively identify biosecurity risks to the territory, which are expected to increase in a changing climate, the government has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.