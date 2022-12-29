The Canberra Times
Nearly 300 tonnes recyclables dumped after tip Hume Materials Recovery Facility fire

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
December 30 2022 - 5:00am
As of Wednesday, 284 tonnes of recycling from 84 trucks had been stockpiled, following a fire at a Canberra recycling plant.

