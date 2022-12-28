The Canberra Times
Re.Group's Chris Rosser examining options for Canberra recycling after Hume Materials Recovery Facility fire

By Peter Brewer
December 28 2022 - 11:30am
The Sydney company contracted to operate the ACT government's Hume recycling centre is desperate to gain access to the site in the next 24 to 48 hours to assess the full extent of the damage and determine its next steps.

