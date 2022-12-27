The Canberra Times
What happens to yellow recycling bins after Materials Recovery Facility fire in Hume

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 27 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 12:00pm
Yellow recycling bins should go out as normal, says City Services Minister Chris Steel, inset, after the fire. Pictures by Dion Georgopoulos, Karleen Minney, Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberrans are being asked to put their yellow recycling bins out as normal, despite the centre that manages their contents being extensively damaged by fire.

