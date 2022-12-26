Firefighters have controlled a fire at a recycling facility in Hume but expect it to burn for several days to come.
The major fire broke out at the intersection of John Cory Road and Recycling Road late Monday night. The ACT government's Materials Recovery Facility is at that location.
"We do expect it is going to be some days before it is extinguished," an ACT Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said.
Highly condensed recyclables like plastic, glass and cardboard inside the warehouse fueled the flames.
At its peak, 18 ACT Fire and Rescue trucks were at the scene, supported by paramedics and police,
The building, which covers an area of 100 metres by 30 metres, was fully engulfed, but the fire did not spread beyond that.
By 7.30am on Tuesday, only one fire truck and a helicopter were still required at the facility.
The Materials Recovery Facility is a key part of Canberra's recycling system, and it is not known what impact the fire will have on waste management in the territory. When the centre was closed because of a work safety issue for about a week in 2019, between 200 and 250 tonnes of co-mingled material was dumped at the tip.
The ACT government has previously announced it wants to build a new facility next door, but this is still some way off.
"The Hume Materials Recovery Facility is one of the largest in Australia and processes approximately 60,000 tonnes per year of commingled recycling received from the ACT and several NSW local councils," according to the ACT government.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.