The recent Queensland tragedy in which two police officers were gunned down by "conspiracy-motivated" activists has spurred local police to use a broader swathe of enforcement tools against anti-government protesters camped illegally in the ACT for months.
Four so-called Canberra "cookers" were arrested last week on a range of traffic-related charges, in which they revealed a disregard for regulations which apply to all other road users.
ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan had flagged a tougher enforcement regime and identified two key upcoming dates - January 6 and 26 - as when anti-government protests may ramp up.
January 6 is the second anniversary of the US anti-government riots when some 2000 people stormed the Capitol Hill building in Washington DC, occupying, vandalising and looting the offices. Many people were injured and five deaths have been attributed to the riots.
US anti-government conspiracy theories promulgated on social media are regarded as feeding similar sentiment in Australia, with pockets of ongoing protest activity across most states since early last year, as well as in Canberra.
His concerns heightened by the recent and tragic Queensland events, Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said that police locally were looking at legislative reform among a raft of actions against the protesters who to date have been peaceful, but their activities irritating for those Canberrans exposed to it.
Some 20 "sovereign rights", anti-vax, "freedom" and anti-government protesters have been been camped illegally at the National Rock Garden, off Lady Denman Drive, for months.
"We are working very closely with the National Capital Authority on this because it's not just a territory issue but a Commonwealth issue," Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said.
"We are looking at legislative reform, we are looking at simple things like putting signs up saying no camping allowed, it's a whole raft of things. We are looking at innovative ways to deal with the hardcore 20 or so.
"As we move into the January 6 anniversary of the Capitol Hill riots [in the US], we are conscious of being on top of this."
This area is designated national land which falls outside the enforcement regime of the ACT government and under the auspices of the National Capital Authority, which expressly forbids camping there.
These campers are the vestiges of a much larger group which had to be forcibly removed from Exhibition Park in February. Exhibition Park has been closed to camping since then.
Since February, multiple charges have been laid against the group including assaulting police and failing to obey a lawful direction. Some have refused outright to recognise the authority of the courts.
In a statement, the NCA said the national capital "offers many places where people can exercise their right to peacefully protest and express their ideas".
"However, camping is not permitted for the safety and well-being of the public, including the protesters themselves.
"The NCA has previously requested both the Australian Federal Police and ACT Policing to take any necessary action to enforce the laws and remove tents, camping infrastructure and vehicles from non-camping sites.
"Our police institutions have done an exceptionally good job and the NCA will continue to work with them to take the best course of action demanded by circumstances."
The protesters - all of whom, are from interstate - assemble each morning to broadcast conspiracy-filled monologues across Lake Burley Griffin, directed at the Governor-General's residence at Yarralumla.
The anti-government conspiracy paranoia of Queensland couple Gareth and Stacey Train reached a level of extreme violence when they used a cache of illegal firearms to ambush and execute two police at a remote property near Wieambilla, on December 12.
The Queensland officers had been attending the remote property looking for a missing person. Six people died in the Weimbilla confrontation.
A chilling video was later revealed to have been posted - now deleted - in which the conspirators claim the two general duties police - one aged 26 and the other 29 - came to kill them.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
